Govt’s electric bus initiative draws flak

June 25, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

People question admin’s silence over dilapidated condition of roads

Restoration work on city roads going on full swing : Chief Engineer R&B

As the government is all set to start electric buses in Srinagar, residents of different areas have criticized the move stating that the roads are not in a good condition to make the initiative a success.

They said the Roads and Buildings Department (R&B) has failed to repair roads in the summer capital leaving commuters to suffer. People feel the department has been playing delay tactics over road repairs damaged during winters. They expressed strong resentment over the ‘working’ of the department.

The inhabitants of Qamarwari, Parimpora, Pantha Chowk, Sonwar, Jawahar Nagar, Mehjoor Nagar Bemina, Tengpora, HMT Bypass, Shutra Shahi, Dalgate, Downtown areas, Nishat, Nowgam, Hazratbal, Barzulla, Rambagh, Lal Bazar and other localities said the roads in their localities have been left with potholes only.

Muhammad Amin, a mini-bus driver, at Qamarwari Chowk said the main road in the market has not been repaired for last eight months.

“Still we will manage the situation as the government is not responding to our pleas. But I am surprised where would the electric buses ply? They require smooth roads, but the city is not ready for that,” he said.

He said during Darbar Move some patches of roads were repaired in City centre to appease the authorities but after that no official is bothered to repair the potholes on majority of the roads.

"Roads have been encroached and the free portion is full of potholes. There are no drains but JKSTRC has no option to stop plying their vehicles on these roads," an official wishing anonymity said.

Earlier in March this year, the government announced that 20 electric buses will ply on Srinagar roads after trials were held in Jammu. The state government had purchased 40 electric buses under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme of the Central Government.

Another local from Dalgate, Ghulam Nabi said despite being a tourist area the road towards Harwan is dotted with potholes at many locations.

“Boulevard which remains flooded with tourists is dotted with potholes. We are clueless about these potholes, and authorities have turned deaf ears,” Ghulam Nabi said.

Another trader Mushtaq Ahmad at Parimpora Mandi said the roads have become prone to accidents.

“During rains and snow, these potholes become main reason for fatal accidents. We are not able to walk on these roads. They have not been repaired since years,” Ahmad said.

Ahmad said the condition of roads is not suitable enough to run electric buses.

According to the officials at Jammu Kashmir State Roads Corporation (JKSRTC) 20 low floor buses are likely to hit city roads soon but they are worried about the pathetic condition of the roads.

“Roads for electric buses should be well finished as they have a low floor and it can be problematic to ply on potholes or bumpy roads,” the official said adding that the corporation is working on the issue.

Chief Engineer R&B, Sami Arif Yesvi told Rising Kashmir that they have already taken up the restoration work of roads.

“Due to continuous rainfall our work has been affected. Otherwise, we would have completed the process of maximization,” Yesvi said adding that in the coming months focus will be on both interior and main roads of Srinagar city.