Govt’s Complaint Committee yet to receive any cases on sexual harassment

Junaid KathjuSrinagar:
As #MeToo campaign on sexual harassment of women reaches Kashmir with victims naming some prominent faces belonging to different walks of life through a social media group—an official complaint committee on sexual harassment of women at workplace has not received a single complaint till date.
On July 20, 2018, the state government had reconstituted a panel on prevention of sexual harassment at workplaces.
The committee is headed by senior IAS officer, Sarita Chauhan, who is also Commissioner, Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, Sarita Chouhan confirming that the committee has not received any complaint till date said it is an internal complaint platform for only female government employees.
“Nobody approaches us till date. It seems there is no such incident anywhere in state government sector or in civil secretariat,” she said.
Chouhan said the purpose of the committee was to give an opportunity to women who otherwise hesitate to come out in open to report cases of sexual harassment in government offices.
The other member of the committee include Kusum Badyal, KAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Housing & Urban Development Department and Nuzhat Shah, Section Officer, Industries & Commerce, a representative of an NGO by the social welfare department and a person co-opted by the chairperson as two more members.
As per the government order, the committee shall submit to the government in general in administration department its report on each complaint received by it regarding sexual harassment against women employee(s) of the secretariat for consideration of the government and quarterly/annual reports about the total number of complaints received, enquired by and action taken on the same. Ironically, the Jammu Kashmir State Commission for Women, which takes cognizance of complaints from women other than government employees too, is lying defunct since June, after its chairperson Nayeema Ahmad Mahjoor resigned from her post after breakup of PDP-BJP alliance government.
Facebook blocks news pages for posting Manan Wani’s photographs
Srinagar: Social media giant, Facebook, has started a clamp down on news pages and accounts for uploading photographs of scholar turned Hizb commander, Manan Wani.
Wani along with his associate, Ashiq Hussain Zargar of Tulwari Langate were killed in Shatgund area of Handwara town.
Manan, a Phd scholar rose to fame after he joined Hizb ranks in January this year. He became very popular while after his killing, facebook in Kashmir was flooded with his photographs. Even unknown and rare photographs of Manan surfaced shortly after his killing. Facebook users shared extensively the funeral video of Manan Wani that was watched by millions of netizens.
From past couple of days, Facebook has blocked multiple news pages and personal accounts of users. Kashmir News Trust which has more than five lakh hits was blocked for 30 days for posting the funeral video of Manan Wani. “Some news pages were even unpublished by facebook India. This is not the first time when facebook India has come down heavily on netizens in Kashmir Valley. In 2016, hundreds of fb pages were either unpublished or blocked for posting the photographs of Hizb poster boy Burhan Wani,” said a user. Another user said that the news pages in Kashmir with hits in lakhs are more vulnerable. “One thing is clear that social media in Kashmir is not free. You can’t depict the reality. How can a photograph of Manan Wani pose a threat? Why facebook in India is not allowing users in Kashmir to express themselves freely if it claims to be the greatest democracy of the globe.”