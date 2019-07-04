Govt’s callous attitude creates uncertainty among scheme workers: Tarigami

July 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Asking the government to fulfill the genuine demands of Mid-Day Meal Workers, ASHAs, CPWs and Aganwadi workers and Helpers, CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami on Thursday said the callous attitude of authorities has created uncertainty among these scheme workers.



Addressing a day-long convention of representatives of these unions at Kulgam, he said the Mid Day Meal Scheme delivers basic services of nutrition, in the schools and Mid Day Meal workers are not being paid minimum wages nor do they have any social security benefits. In the name of ‘honorarium’ or ‘incentive’ they are paid a pittance as low as Rs 1,000 per month for ten months a year.

Urging the government to provide a dignified monthly honorarium to ASHA workers, the CPI (M) leader said the custom of paying poor compensation for extreme hard work should come to an end to protect the women folk working in different sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.