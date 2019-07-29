Govt’s callous attitude creates uncertainty among peasants, orchardists: Tarigami

July 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir Kisan Tehreek on Sunday demanded one-time waiver of KCC and other agricultural loans to small farmers and orchardists of the state.

During its daylong District Conference in Kulgam, held under the presidium consisting of 6 members, the participants expressed concern over various problems being faced by the peasants. The conference was inaugurated by Ghulam Nabi Malik, General Secretary of the Tehreek and Zahoor Ahmad presented Secretary’s report.

While addressing the conference Muhamad Yousuf Tarigami CPI(M) leader said that the core sectors of our economy agriculture and horticulture have totally been neglected by the government. Despite the fact that ours is an agricultural state and major chunk of population is dependent on this sector. The state being vulnerable to natural calamities, crop insurance scheme was not implemented fully so far that can provide respite to the calamity affected kisans. Though the announcement of crop insurance scheme was made by the government, it is unfortunate that the said scheme is not implemented so far here.

It is an obligation for the government to come to the support and succor of the farmers and orchardists as they form the backbone of the state's economy and have always been suffering on account weather vagaries. The biggest challenge facing the growers and kisans is the menace of pests and diseases and in absence of any fool proof mechanism to curb the sub-standard and spurious pesticides, fungicides and fertilizers the problems of kisans are further aggravated. The callous attitude of authorities has created uncertainty among peasants and orchardists.

Ghulam Nabi Malik in his speech expressed serious concern over the continuous attacks on the livelihood of the vast majority of people by the policies pursued by the BJP government. The prices of petrol and diesel have skyrocketed, reaching the highest ever levels. Prices of cooking gas have also gone up significantly. He demanded lifting of unnecessary restrictions on playing of vehicles carrying fresh fruit and vegetable on National highway during movement of Yatra and security forces convoys. He also demanded release of compensation to the November 2018 snowfall affected left out growers. As compensation, the government paid the affected farmers Rs. 3,000 each, while in some cases, the amount was Rs. 4,000, which an absolute pittance considering the massive damages suffered by the farmers. These farmers have literally been left to fend for themselves.

The conference adopted several resolutions including resolution on Agriculture, Horticulture, Irrigation, Cooperative Sector, NREGA,Swatch Bharat Mission. The conference elected district committee comprising of 30 members with Zahoor Ahmad Rather as president and Mohamad Yousuf Lone as Secretary.

Others who spoke on the occasion include Mohd AfzalParry, Mohamad Yousuf Lone, Nazir Ahmad Kujar, Mushkoor Ahmad and Ghulan Nabi Wani kisan leaders.