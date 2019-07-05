Govt’s callous attitude created uncertainty among scheme workers: Tarigami

July 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Asking the government to fulfill the genuine demands of Mid-Day Meal Workers, ASHAs, CPWs and Anganwadi workers/ Helpers,CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami Thursday said the callous attitude of authorities has created uncertainty among these scheme workers.

The party spokesperson said addressing a day-long convention of representatives of these unions at Kulgam, Tarigami said the Mid Day Meal Scheme delivers basic services of nutrition, in the schools and Mid Day Meal workers are not being paid minimum wages nor do they have any social security benefits. In the name of ‘honorarium’ or ‘incentive’ they are paid a pittance as low as Rs.1000 per month for ten months a year. He demanded adequate financial allocation to this scheme to ensure proper infrastructure, including kitchen sheds, storage place and safe drinking water etc.

Urging the government to provide a dignified monthly honorarium to ASHA workers who essentially act as the backbone of the health structure in rural areas of the state, the CPI (M) leader as per a statement said the custom of paying poor compensation for extreme hard work should come to an end to protect the womenfolk working in different sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

He added that CPWs have been working in various schools for many years now with the majority of them having put in 20 years consolidated service on insignificant monthly remuneration ranging from Rs 50 to 2000. “Even in several cases during the 2016 unrest when the mysterious burning of schools started, the CPWs guarded the schools. The CPWs should be paid regular wages @Rs.110/- per day as assured earlier by the government. They are being paid less than the normal wages, which is a gross violation of the Minimum Wages Act and severe injustice with them. These workers be provided 50% quota from Watch and Ward posts recently sanctioned by the government under SRO 308,” he said.



