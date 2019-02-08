Govt yet to release money to purchase anti-rabies vaccine: SPM Dept, GMC tell SHRC

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Feb 06:
Despite a steep increase in the dog bite cases, the State government has no budget to purchase anti-rabies vaccines for Government Medical College Srinagar and has ignored its procurement.
State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Thursday said the Department of Social and Preventive Medicine (SPM) and Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar has informed the Commission that the unit of appropriation that is vaccination has been totally ignored.
“No budget has been released against this vital component till date, when Rs 20 lakhs were released during the last fiscal year in 2017-18,” reads a report filed by SPM and GMC to SHRC.
The Commission said that GMC Srinagar has informed it that as per two-quarters of the budget for the year 2018-19 stands released by the Department of Finance under the different unit of appropriations for the Department of SPM, GMC Srinagar.
SHRC had taken a suo-moto cognizance of the news report regarding the irregular supply of Anti-Rabies vaccines following which the Commission had directed the department of SPM and GMC to file their response in the regard.
Following the report submitted by the Department of SPM and GMC, chairperson of the Commission Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki directed the government to file a response in this regard.
The Commission directed the Chief Secretary to look into the matter and directed to provide the requisite funds not only to GMC, Srinagar but also to all other Hospitals in the State which are facing difficulty in procuring anti-rabies vaccine.
Nazki while hearing the case said, “It is well-known fact that Srinagar city is perhaps having the largest canine population and the concerned authorities are not taking any steps to stop this menace.”
He said, “Almost on a daily basis people are exposed to dog bites and the government has not released any budget to the hospitals for the vaccination for the year 2018-2019.”