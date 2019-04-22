Govt yet to frame strategy to control noise pollution

April 22, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

The state government is yet to develop a state-wide strategy to control noise pollution in the state.

The official sources said the strategy was pressed in the state as exposure to high levels of sound results in adverse health impacts.

The initiative was part of the Jammu and Kashmir Environment policy 2018 draft, which is still in the public domain inviting suggestions from the public.

As per the policy, exposure to high levels of noise can result in significant adverse health impacts, physiological, and damage to nervous system resulting into hearing loss.

Three months have passed but there is no headway in the process. Regional Director, State Pollution Control Board Kashmir, Syed Nadeem Hussain said the department is yet to receive any communication regarding the noise pollution.

“We have not received any communication so far. If we receive anything, we will go through it," he said.

Some years back, the State pollution control Board (SPCB) had informed the Jammu and Kashmir High court that the noise pollution level in Srinagar city has gone beyond the permissible limits.

The Board in a report submitted before the court had said that the pollution has increased even at the ‘silent zones’ including schools, colleges and hospitals.

In Srinagar according to the report, the least noise was recorded at Sri Pratap College’s main gate with 56dB during day time and 42 dB during night time, while as highest has been recorded at SMHS Hospital main gate with 81dB during day time and 60 dB during night time.

As per the Noise Control and Regulation rules Act 2000, the permissible level of noise at silent zones during day time should be 50 decibels (dB) during day time and 40 dB during night time.

Recently the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to prepare a noise pollution map and remedial action plan to solve the issue across the country.

Further, all State pollution control boards have been directed to undertake noise level monitoring along with police departments concerned.