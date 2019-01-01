Govt working towards fostering new era of prosperity in JK: Guv

Releases compendium on Budget 2019-20
JAMMU:
Governor, Satya Pal Malik on Monday said the State Budget 2019-20 has laid a progressive roadmap for implementing a series of structural reforms to foster a new era of development, growth and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.
“The Government has enumerated a slew of measures in the budget with adequate financial support to ensure that the benefits of development and growth to reach the people at the earliest,” Governor said while unveiling a compendium on Budget 2019-20 here this evening.
Advisor to Governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma, Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam, Principal Secretary to Governor, Umang Narula, Principal Secretary Finance, Navin K Choudhary, Director Budget, Imtiyaz Hussain and other senior officers of the Finance Department were present on the occasion.
In a maiden effort, the compendium has been compiled jointly by the Finance and Information Departments.
It comprises of four sections including Main Budget, Budget Highlights, Budget at a Glance and project-wise details of the languishing projects approved for funding through JKIDFC, till date.
Governor said the booklet will serve as a handy reference tool for all the government departments and functionaries as it contains all the information related to the budget and state finances.
He said the Governor’s Administration has successfully implemented a series of fundamental structural reforms at various levels under its ‘Mission for Delivering Development’ and ‘Mission on Good Governance’ and these pioneering initiatives have been hailed by the people across the board.
He said the focus of the Governor’s Administration is on infrastructure creation and expanding economic activity to generate more employment avenues for the State’s enterprising youth. “Equally there is focus on strengthening agriculture and rural economy, promoting industrial activity, provision of good healthcare, improving quality of education, upgradation of sports facilities, ensuring sustainable welfare of underprivileged and creation of better avenues in other key sectors,” he said and added that the basic objective is to make development work for everyone.