Govt woos candidates with security promise

40,000 more paramilitary forces personnel called in for polls
Govt employees performing poll duties to get one month additional salary
Yawar HussainSrinagar, Sep 25:
Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam Tuesday wooed the candidates for the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) and Panchayat polls by providing them accommodation and security.
Addressing a news conference at Banquet Hall in Srinagar, Subrahmanyam said the State government would take care of the security-related issues of the contesting candidates.
He said various organisations had issued threats but the government would see how they span out.
The chief secretary said the candidates who seek security during the elections would get every possible cover.
“We are providing accommodation to the candidates along with vehicles and security for campaigning and commuting but many candidates have asked us not to give them security as they feel safe,” he said.
Subrahmanyam said the State administration had come up with an “extremely detailed” plan for the security to voters, candidates and the election staff.
“There is a 500-page booklet detailing every booth and the security to it along with the routes for the voters who come out to vote,” he said. “The election staff will be provided one-month extra salary for the duties they perform.”
The chief secretary said various booths for different Panchayats were being clubbed into a single building for ensuring security.
He said 400 companies of paramilitary forces comprising 40,000 personnel in addition to the already available police and paramilitary forces were being brought in for polls.
“These 400 companies were required in other states as elections are scheduled there also but then bringing them here in itself shows the importance of this exercise,” Subrahmanyam said.
He said the security issues were mainly confined to some south Kashmir areas while, as per the feedback received by the State government, there was a lot of enthusiasm among people in central and north Kashmir areas.
“Militancy is there but then our Police and other forces are ready to handle that issue,” the chief secretary said.
The four-phase ULB polls would be held on October 8, 10, 13 and 16 while the 9-phase Panchayat polls would be held on November 17, 20, 24, 27, 29 and December 1, 4, 8 and 11.
The National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and CPI (M) have boycotted the polls on various issues.
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik have called on people to boycott the polls while militant groups have also warned those contesting the polls of “dire consequences”.
Hitting out at NC and PDP for boycotting polls, he said the two main national parties – the rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress - who had been in power in the State were participating which in itself shows the people’s desire to participate in these polls.
“People’s will is only known when they participate in an election. It can’t be known by not participating in the polls,” Subrahmanyam said.
He said the enthusiasm among the people could be gauged from the fact that street level campaigning was going on in Jammu for municipal polls while candidates in huge numbers had been picking up forms in Kashmir valley too.
The chief secretary said the State was losing out on funds to the tune of Rs 4300 crore as there were no elected Panchayats and ULB in the State.
He said the funding to the ULBs and Panchayats comes directly from Government of India (GoI) and in absence of the elected bodies, all the money is pushed back.
“We will have nearly 39,500 elected Panchs, Sarpanchs and ULB members across the State which in itself shows how a vibrant democracy is functions,” Subrahmanyam said. “These elections aren’t about how the country is run but about issues faced by the people on the ground which they can themselves sought out.”
He said a group of school boys had told the Governor’s advisors and him in Budgam that they do not have a bus waiting shed.
“It pained me. It costs just Rs 40,000 but when there is no local government, these things happen,” he said.
The chief secretary said the government had brought significant changes to the State’s Panchayati Raj Act with which the funds for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA); Mid Day Meal Scheme; Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY); National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM); Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) along with some other schemes would be routed through the Gram Panchayats.
“This will make a Panchayat a decision-making development body with Rs 50-100 lakh being routed through them every year,” he said.
Subrahmanyam said the Panchayats would also be granted taxation powers on various heads in their jurisdiction along with transferring of grazing land to the Panchayats in each area.
He said by the end of January 2019, the Block Development Councils (BDC) would be in place where the chairman would be elected by Panchayat members of each particular block.
“The Block Development Officer of each block will act as secretary of the BDC,” the chief secretary said.
He said in order to bring in accountability, an accountant would be appointed for each Panchayat along with an ombudsman who would take complaints against the Panchayat of any area.