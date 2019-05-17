Govt withholds salaries of over 70 employees found absent on duty

May 17, 2019 | Agencies

Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar Angrez Singh Rana ordered withholding of the salary of 78 government officials of the district for remaining absent for the duty.

The order issued on Thursday by DC reads , “a surprise inspection of various Government Offices and Schools was conducted by government officers after it has come into the reports that various employees have been found to be unauthorisedly absent from duties.”

The order further said that no proper procedure is being followed by the heads of the offices and leave application of maternity, child care et al are being accepted without being on prescribed forms and sanctioned in a very casual manner on written applications without any official sanction.