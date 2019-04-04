Govt withdrew security of our leaders to rig polls: PDP writes to CEO

April 04, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has written to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) J&K alleging that security of their leaders was being selectively withdrawn by the government to “manage and rig elections”.

The PDP’s allegations come a day after Congress also expressed concern over withdrawal of security to their senior leaders along with condemning the withdrawal of official accommodation of party's State chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir who is contesting Lok Sabha polls from restive south Kashmir parliamentary seat.

Sources in PDP said the security of several party leaders including former ministers and lawmakers had been curtailed after a recent Security Review Meeting (SRC).

A senior party functionary, wishing anonymity, said what was worrying for the party was that the de-categorization of the security level of any person was not done overnight.

“Since the new Governor took over, the meetings of SRC have been frequent and in the latest meeting, the number of PDP leaders whose security has been withdrawn is the highest,” the leader said.

He said generally during elections, the security is beefed up for everyone but the current administration is following the opposite.

The PDP in its letter has stated that withdrawing security, downgrading or de-categorizing of PDP leaders at given times was nothing but to demoralize and limit the party activities.

The party has stated that the move was aimed at weakening PDP and influence election process to help a selective bunch of people, and parties who are enlisted for adequate security and protection at the risk and cost of PDP leaders.

Citing that PDP continues to be the most expanded cadre-based organisation in the State, the party has said that there was a consistent fear and threat to the lives of its leaders and workers.

“Authoritarian move to target PDP leaders in nothing but to risk lives of the party’s leaders,” the party said.

Alleging that selective withdrawal of security to mainstream leaders in Kashmir was being used as a tool to influence Lok Sabha elections, the PDP has questioned the three-tier protection accorded convoys on the highway that as per the party are also escorted by a Superintendent of Police level officer.

The party has said that the government is resorting to a “witch-hunt” against all the mainstream parties in the Valley.

“A few officers have assigned categories to their own wives, children and business friends and risking our worker's lives,” the PDP alleged in its communiqué to the CEO.

The party has said the government is providing adequate security to leaders who are advocating “communal agenda”.

“Those who foster democracy have been casualties,” PDP said.

The party said a selective approach to basic security considerations was basically being done to fix the election results through “tactical rigging” because the PDP leaders and workers are being denied level-playing field.

“It will cast a long shadow over the entire electoral process. History is witness that the State has suffered the most because of compromised credibility of elections,” the party said. “Repeating such actions through officers, who are recipients of known government favours, would threaten the interests of the state and the nation.”

The party while urging the CEO to intervene in the matter personally has also asked him (CEO) to ensure that no favouritism is allowed in times of election process and security is not used as a tool to influence or limit the activities.

“The security of leaders is paramount with regard to their participation in the election processes and party activities thereof,” the party said.

The leaders whose security has been either reduced include former lawmaker and cabinet minister Abdul Haq Khan, Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, Peerzada Mansoor, Nazir Ahmad Khan and other second-rung leaders.

The Congress in a statement on Tuesday said, “The move amounts to restricting the movement of Congress leaders in the upcoming elections, which is not only serious but highly condemnable. The move would endanger the lives of many J&K party leaders and functionaries.”

The Congress said the security covers of senior leaders and functionaries of other parties too were being withdrawn for unknown reasons.

Meanwhile, CEO Shailendra Kumar said he had written to the Election Commission of India and State administration on the complaint of Congress while on PDP’s complaint the action is yet to be initiated.

Earlier, in a statement on Wednesday, the CEO said, “We are writing to (the State) government to take their view on this (withdrawal of security and accommodation to Congress leaders and its chief in Jammu Kashmir).”