Govt withdraws security cover of 4 separatists

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Feb 17:
The Government Sunday withdrew all security and government facilities provided to separatist and Hurriyat (M) chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and three other separatist leaders.
“All security and any vehicles provided to the separatist leaders would stand withdrawn by Sunday evening,” an official statement said.
It said no forces or cover should be provided, under any pretext, to them or any other separatists.
“If they have any other facilities provided by Government, they are to be withdrawn forthwith,” it said.
The statement further said Police Headquarters would review if there are any other separatists, who have government security or facilities and would withdraw these immediately.
The withdrawal of security of the separatists came a day after Government reviewed security provided to them and two days after the Union Minister Rajnath Singh had suggested withdrawal of their security cover.
On Friday, without naming separatists or any mainstream leader, Rajnath Singh had directed the officials of State administration, who attended a security review meet after Lethpora Fidayeen, to review the security of people having alleged links with people from across the LoC.
On Thursday Jaish-e-Mohammad Fidayeen Adil Hassan Dar of Gundibagh, Pulwama rammed an explosive-laden car into a CRPF bus killing 40 CRPF personnel and injuring several others.
The State government had provided security to the separatist leaders, without any categorisation, based on threat perception to their lives, sources said.
Mirwaiz was provided security by government after his father Mirwaiz Farooq was killed by gunmen in Srinagar in 1990.
Initially, he availed protection of 10 police guards until the lynching of a deputy superintendent of police Muhammad Ayoub at Jamia Masjid, Nowhatta, Srinagar, in 2017.
After Ayoub killing, Mirwaiz’s security guards were curtailed to six.
Bilal Lone, who heads People’s Independent Movement (formerly People’s Conference), was given government security after his father Abdul Gani Lone was killed by gunmen in 2002.
Prof Bhat availed government security as his brother Mohammad Sultan Bhat was killed by gunmen in 1996.
Shah is currently in Tihar Jail after his arrest in 2017 by Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.
Earlier, the initial government order had mentioned about withdrawal of security to Hashim Qureshi, who was accused of hijacking Indian Airlines plane (Ganga) to Lahore in Pakistan in 1971, returned to the Valley in 2000. He formed Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Liberation Party and availed government security.
However, in the revised order, Qureshi’s name was dropped.
Meanwhile, a separate review meeting has been convened at 4 pm on Wednesday at Civil Secretariat, Jammu.