Govt withdraws official accommodation to Mir

The Jammu Kashmir government has withdrawn the official accommodation of State Congress chief G A Mir.
Mir is filling his nomination papers for Anantnag Parliamentary Constituency tomorrow.
The State Congress has strongly condemned the move of the Govt.
“Withdrawing official accommodation of JKPCC president is very unfortunate,” he said.
The Jammu Kashmir government has withdrawn the official accommodation of State Congress chief G A Mir.
Mir is filling his nomination papers for Anantnag Parliamentary Constituency tomorrow.
The State Congress has strongly condemned the move of the Govt.
“Withdrawing official accommodation of JKPCC president is very unfortunate,” he said.