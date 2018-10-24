Govt withdraws circular on Urdu 'Bhagwat Geeta', Kashmiri Ramayan in schools, colleges

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 23:
The Governor administration has withdrawn a controversial circular that had asked the Education department to provide the Urdu version of "Bhagwat Geeta" and "Koshur Ramayana" in schools and other educational institutions in the state.
"The circular regarding the introduction of some religious books stands withdrawn ab initio under the orders of the chief secretary," an official spokesman said today.
The government had yesterday issued the circular, directing the Director of School Education for the Jammu and Kashmir divisions to purchase these religious books.
The circular had asked the School Education department, the Higher Education department, directors of colleges and libraries and the Culture department to consider purchasing a sufficient number of copies of the Urdu version of "Bhagwat Geeta" and "Koshur Ramayana", authored by Sarwanand Premi.
It was issued as a follow-up to a meeting pertaining to the School Education department, chaired by B B Vyas, Advisor to the Governor, on October 4.
The circular had generated opposition from various quarters, with former chief minister Omar Abdullah questioning the decision to ignore the books of other religions.
"Why just the Gita & Ramayana? If religious texts are to be placed in schools, colleges & government libraries (and I'm not convinced that they need/should be) then why is it being done selectively? Why are other religions being ignored?," Omar had tweeted.