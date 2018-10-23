About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Govt. withdraws circular on introducing Bhagavad Gita, Ramayan in JK schools

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Government Tuesday withdrew a circular that had called for introduction of Urdu version of Bhagavad Gita and Kashmiri version of Ramayan in all educational institutions of the state.

“Circular issued by the education department regarding introduction of some religious books stands withdrawn ab initio under the orders of the chief secretary,” Police spokesman said on Tuesday.

On Monday the official circular, the decision on which had been taken in a meeting chaired by advisor to Governor B B Vyas on October 4, had asked the education department to keep the books available in the public libraries as well.

“The school education department will consider purchasing sufficient number of copies each of Urdu version of Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and Koshur Ramayan authored by Shri Sarwanand Premi for making these available in schools,” read an official communiqué dated 22.10.2018 sent by under-secretary school education department to directors, school education Kashmir/ Jammu.

Similar directions had been issued to the state’s higher education department, director libraries as well as to the culture department.

