Govt will think of releasing political prisoners: Governor

June 04, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

The Governor Satya Pal Malik Monday said the government would think on the possibility of releasing political prisoners on Eid-ul-Fitr.

“We will think and let people know about release of any political prisoners. As of now, I am hearing from reporters that some local political parties have sought release of political prisoners ahead of Eid,” Malik told reporters on sidelines of a function at DPS Srinagar.

He said there were political prisoners in jail at time of local political parties being part of the State government.

Malik said he met Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to congratulate him.

“I also spoke to him regarding the recently held Lok Sabha election process in the State,” he said adding, “I also informed him about the developmental works being carried out in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Malik said they did not talk or discuss any politics during their meeting.

Referring to developmental works in the State during his tenure, Malik said, “People know what kind of developmental works I have carried out in the state.”

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) President, Shah Faesal and other political leaders have demanded unconditional release of political prisoners on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Over 1000 prisoners are lodged in different jails within or outside the State.