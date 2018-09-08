Govt will complete all ongoing works: Advisor Kumar

Reviews expenditure, liability position of YSS Deptt
Reviews expenditure, liability position of YSS Deptt
Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER07:
Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar today stressed for completing the ongoing projects of Youth Services & Sports (YSS) department as these projects once completed would benefit the youth of the state with sports and other related facilities.
The Advisor gave these directions while reviewing physical and financial progress on projects of Youth Services & Sports department at a meeting convened, here today.
Principle Secretary Planning & Monitoring, Rohit Kansal, Secretary Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez and other concerned senior officers attended the meeting.
Secretary YSS informed the meeting about the details of liability to be cleared against completed works besides also briefed about the funds required for completion of ongoing projects in various parts of the state.
The meeting held detailed discussions over the issue and it was asked to Secretary YSS to furnish the details to P&M department separately of languished projects, funds required for clearing liabilities of completed projects and additional fund required for completion of ongoing works.
Principle Secretary Planning & Monitoring department asked for providing the said details so that possibilities would be explored to arrange the funds for clearing the pending liabilities. He further said that all the languishing projects would now be taken care of under the new initiative of the government for which Rs 8000 crore has been recently approved for completing all languishing projects in the State.
Addressing the officers, the Advisor said that it is very important that all the works which were taken up by the department should be completed in time. The government is committed to provide funding for carrying out the developmental activities but the department must ensure completion of works within given resources and timeline to avoid over cost.
He said that the priority of the government is to complete the ongoing works so that liabilities could not be accumulated. With regard to requirement of additional funds for completion of such works, he asked Principle Secretary P&M to look into the issue and do the needful.
‘There is a need to keep liabilities under check and to ensure that the projects are taken up in consonance with the resource allocations to avoid unwarranted fiscal liabilities’, the Advisor said.
The Advisor also reviewed the developmental activities taken up by the department and sought the present status of all such works. The Secretary YSS also briefed the Advisor about the new works need to be taken up for upgrading the sports and other related infrastructure in the state.