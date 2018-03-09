Govt wants to put Shopian killings probe into cold storage: Omar

Accuses CM of changing statements on FIR against Army
Shafat MirAnantnag:
Former Chief Minister and opposition National Conference working President, Omar Abdullah Thursday said government wants to put January 27 Shopian killings probe into cold storage and accused Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti of changing her statements on FIR against Major Aditya in the civilian killings.
“The army and state government are giving different versions about the Shopian incident. People want to know the truth about this incident,” Omar told reporters, here .
He said earlier there was no access to FIRs in cases like these but today everybody has a copy of that FIR and everyone knows what has been mentioned in it.
“Everything is available on social media and the government can’t hide the facts,” Omar said.
Police had registered FIR against army after three youth were killed in army firing in Ganawpora Shopian on January 27 this year.
Army had claimed that its men fired in self defense when a mob pelted stones on them.
Police had lodged an FIR against army and named Major Aditya, who was leading the troops.
However, Jammu and Kashmir government recently informed the Supreme Court that army officer’s name was not included in the FIR.
The Supreme Court has stayed further proceedings in the FIR.
Omar said CM Mehbooba had twice promised in the assembly that the investigations in Shopian killings would be taken to its logical end.
“What has happened to her commitments. I think the government has come under pressure and it is trying to put this issue in cold storage,” he said.
