Govt wants to crush t genuine dissent through military might: Hurriyat (M)

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Hurriyat Conference (M) while castigating what it called repressive policies of the ruling regime used on innocent Kashmiris Saturday said: “On one hand people are deprived of basic fundamental right to live in presence of lakhs of forces and on the other hand a reign of oppression is unleashed on the people through harassment and unjustified torture.”
In a statement, Hurriyat (M) spokesman while condemning “the acts of violence on the common masses”, said that “efforts are afoot to crush the genuine dissent through military might”.
The spokesman while extending the sympathy with the families of slain civilians said a Hurriyat delegation led by Engineer Hilal Ahmed War was on way to Shopian but they were stopped and taken into custody and later shifted to Central Jail which deserves highest condemnation.
He said: “Now resistance leaders aren’t allowed to condole the killings of innocent civilians which is an irony.”
The spokesman said these “repressive measures” by the ruling regime can’t muzzle the genuine aspirations of neither resistance leaders nor the people.
The spokesman castigated the government for “unleashing oppression on the people of downtown including shopkeepers by resorting to thrashing residents, shopkeepers and vandalizing the goods worth lakhs”.
Spokesman said it is because of the unbridled powers given to forces by the ruling regime that people irrespective of their age and gender are targeted.
“It is due to the unnecessary deployment of forces everywhere in downtown including historic Jamia Masjid that a situation of fear is created which later leads to tension and clashes in the area,” Hurriyat (M) said.
