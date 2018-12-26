Govt wants peace of graveyard in Kashmir: JKLF

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 25:
Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) on Tuesday held a meeting at party head office Abi-Guzar in which various leaders participated and deliberated upon different issues concerning the movement.
According to a statement, the JKLF leaders said prolonging incarceration of its chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik and others is “an exhibition of the fact that India through its proxies wants to establish peace of graveyard in Kashmir.”
“This should also serve as an eye opener to those who are habitually criticizing JRL and leaders and policies related to resistance,” JKLF leaders said.