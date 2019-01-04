Govt wakes up to take care of abandoned babies

Cradle baby reception centre started in Srinagar, Jammu under ICPS
Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Jan 02:
Government has set up a ‘Cradle Baby Reception Centre’ in Srinagar for abandoned babies while the same facility is being set up in Jammu under Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS) officials said on Thursday.
Mission Director, Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS) J&K, Ghulam Ahmad Sofi told The Rising Kashmir that they have identified two places, one each in Srinagar another in Jammu to take care of abandoned babies, if any.
“In Srinagar, a cradle baby reception centre has been made functional in a rented building near GB Pant Children Hospital Sonwar where two babies are currently being taken care of,” he said.
Sofi said it will take some time to make these centres fully functional in the State, under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme—aimed to ensure the protection of children at risk.
“In Jammu also we have identified a place and the centre will be made functional there also so that there are no hindrances in care if any baby is abandoned,” he said.
The move comes after many newborn babies were abandoned in Srinagar hospitals last year. In absence of such facility, the infants were kept in hospitals making them susceptible to infections.
When asked was there any need of setting up of such facility in districts Sofi said if there is a requirement of such centres in districts they have to think over it.
“Obviously we can set up such facilities in districts. It depends how many cases of abandonment take place,” he said.
The fresh incident of child abandonment came to light on Monday at Srinagar’s Malkha graveyard area where a man of Shopian had tried to abandon his male child—born with a rare disease in the head. The newborn is now undergoing treatment at G B Pant childcare hospital.
The Child Welfare Committee Srinagar Wednesday took note of the incident. Secretary of Social Welfare Department, Farooq Ahmad Lone said the government will take care of the child.
“It is the mandate of Child Welfare Committee (s). Where there is a child in need of care and protection, they have to take care of him or her and pass appropriate orders to the concerned authorities,” Lone said.
The secretary also said they had in past authorized the ICPS to set up at least one cradle reception centre in Srinagar for treatment after they were apprised about child abandonment cases.
