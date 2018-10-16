Govt using outdated water distribution system in Srinagar, reveals RTI reply

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Oct 15:
Instead of constructing new ones, the State government is maintaining and using an old distribution system for water supply resulting in water pressure reduction in many tail-end areas of Downtown and Uptown.
The officials of Water Works Division (WWD) Srinagar said the old distribution system having outlived its design period is one of the major causes on pressure reduction in tail-end areas of many areas of Srinagar.
He said the water supply scheme operational in the jurisdiction of Public Health Engineering (PHE) Water Works Division, Srinagar includes, supply scheme Alusteng source S.E Canal, Water Supply Scheme Nishat source Dachhigam Nallah, (S.E Canal and Dal Lake during winter season, Water Supply Scheme Doodganga source Doodganga Nallah and Water Supply Scheme Mehjoor Nagar source river Jhelum.
This information was unveiled by Public Information Officer (PIO) and Executive Engineer of WWD Srinagar in a reply to RTI filed by the chairman of J&K Peoples Forum, M M Shuja.
In a reply, the respondents while replying to another query of RTI regarding the causes of shortage of water in many tail-end areas have stated that because of the non-availability of proper underground storage sumps, people resort to direct lifting of water to their elevated storage tanks by the use of online motors. This practice deprives the households on the downstream side their share of water.
The RTI reply reveals that the tail end areas affected include Mallabagh Dangerpora, City Colony Illahi Bagh, Star Lane Ahmad Nagar, Broadway lane Nasembagh, Hakeem Mohalla Baghwanpora, Cherry Park Baghwanpora, Umer Colony-B Lal-Bazar lane No 2, Iddgah Majeed Bagh Ganderpora, New Colony Sangeen Darwaza- Ali Sani Colony Iddgah, Rathpora, Shah Hamdan Colony Iddgah near Aali Masjid, Alam Sahab Narwara , Upper Brein, Old Gagribal, Mir Behri, Dal areas- Shah Anwar Colony, Gulbahar Colony, Salfia Colony, Shalpora, Batamaloo, Chana-Mohalla Allochi Bagh and part of Mehjoor Nagar etc.
“The existing water storage tanks are periodically cleaned depends upon the depositions in these tanks. Presently 20 Lac Gallons Capacity storage tank is under construction at Nishat Water Treatment Plant Premises. No new storage tank is under proposal Prefeasibility report has been submitted to the Government for construction of OHT at Allochi Bagh and Tulsi Bagh,” reads a reply of respondents of RTI.
The RTI activist was also informed that on the request and requisition of PHE department one new scheme ‘Construction of raw water conductor from Nowhar’ to augment the raw water to Doodganga plant was taken up by ERA 4-5 year back. This scheme is presently under trial running phase and is expected to be handed over to the PHE Department after successful commissioning.”