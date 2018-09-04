Govt urges teachers not to resort to 'extreme' measures

Srinagar, September 03:
Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, who is also in-charge of Education Department, today made an appeal to the teachers not to resort to extreme measures like hunger strikes as the Government has already constituted a Committee headed by Principal Secretary Finance to look into the grievances of teachers, in particular the SSA Teachers.
The Advisor said that despite budgetary constraints, the State Government is earnestly looking for a sustainable solution to the genuine demands of the teachers. He also said that teachers are among the most valuable assets of the society and their welfare is uppermost priority of the Government. He further said that due to the combined efforts of the government and the teachers, school education has reached the nook and corner of the state and children from all sections of the society were getting enrolled in the schools. He said that there is demand for quality education and therefore we need to redouble our efforts.
Ganai further appealed to the teachers to attend to their duties so that the day-to-day functioning of the schools especially the classwork and education of students does not suffer.