Govt unnecessarily harassing Dal Dwellers: Salman

Tours various areas, meets people’s delegations
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 20:
National Conference leader Salman Sagar on Sunday slammed the state government over unnecessarily harassing the dal dwellers, stating that the administration is becoming part of a problem instead of a solution amid the present crises.
Touring various areas of Hazaratbal including Shanpora, Handa and others along with the officials of SMC and LAWDA, Salman took first-hand appraisal from the people about the hardships being faced by the local inhabitants. The NC leader was appraised over the scarcity of water and electricity amid the harsh winters in these areas and how the government has turned blind eye towards the plight of the people.
Assuring locals of all possible assistance , Salman observed that the demands would be looked into and due consideration would be given for their early redressal. He also expressed concern over non-serious approach of the government and said that the unnatural mode functioning of the state authorities is taking toll and common man at present is bearing the brunt of such apathy.