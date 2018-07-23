Govt undecided about summer vacations in colleges

‘KU vacations to commence in first week of August’
Riyaz BhatSrinagar, July 22:
State government is undecided about the summer vacations in higher education institutions across the valley.
As Kashmir valley is reeling under an intense heat wave from the past few weeks, the state government is yet to decide about the date of summer vacation in higher education institutions.
While the government has already announced the summer vacation for schools (July 19-29), the students in colleges are waiting for the announcement of their summer vacations to get a break from having to travel to colleges in scorching heat.
One of the students of Womens College MA Road Srinagar, Aimun said, “The surge in temperature is unbearable and the government must announce the summer vacation in all higher education institutions to avoid any eventuality due to the intense heat.”
Another student of Amar Singh College, Aqib Bilal told Rising Kashmir that he is suffering from migraines and doctors have advised him not to go outside in extreme heat.
Bilal said he would have skipped the classes but he fears of “attendance shortage”.
Officials of higher education told Rising Kashmir government hasn’t yet decided any date for summer vacation in colleges in Kashmir “but probably the vacation is going to be announced in the month of August”.
Director Colleges of Kashmir Zahoor Ahmad Chatt said, “So far we haven’t decided anything regarding the summer vacation in higher education department.”
Chatt said, “We were getting calls from many districts who are requesting us not to announce any summer vacations in the valley but probably the vacation in colleges is likely going to be announced in the month of August.”
Secretary to the government, Sarita Chauhan said, “There is no decision from the government yet regarding the summer vacation in the higher education department.”
University of Kashmir (KU) is likely going to announce summer vacation from the first week of August.
Dean Academic Affairs KU, Musadiq Amin Sahaf said, “We have a schedule of the summer vacation which commences in the first week of August.”
However, the authorities at Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) said that they have no schedule of summer vacations.
