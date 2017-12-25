Govt turned down 75% of recommendations of SHRC in 2017

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Dec:
Government has rejected 75 percent recommendations of State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) in 2017 which pertained to the cases of compensation and ex-gratia relief to the victims of rights violations.
SHRC, till mid-December this year, had recommended compensation and ex-gratia relief in 59 cases out of which government has only accepted seven and rejected 44 recommendations made by the Commission. The decisions in eight other cases are under review.
The recommendations were rejected by the government’s Empowerment Committee and the District Level Screening-cum-Consultative Committees (DLSCC).
SHRC had earlier recommended Rs 10 lakh compensation to the human shield victim Farooq Ahmad Dar who was tied to the bonnet of the Army jeep and paraded through many areas of Beerwah in Central Kashmir.
But State government rejected the Commission’s recommendations which had triggered outrage in the Valley after the incident in April parliamentary by-polls.
State government, in its reply to SHRC in October, regarding the human shield victim case had said that, “As on date, there is no scheme or policy in vogue in the state, which could cover the payment of compensation matters like the present case.” In the case of Farooq, state government had however informed the Commission, “The Commission in its recommendations dated 10.07.2017 has inter-alia observed that the Commission is handicapped to go into the conduct of the Army, who are allegedly responsible for the incident. Having so observed, the Commission lacks jurisdiction to entertain and adjudicate upon the present matter.”
The government has rejected the recommendation of the compensation in a case of alleged custodial disappearance of Mohammad Ramzan Dar of Dangerpora area of Baramulla district. About the case, the State government in its reply to SHRC had stated “The Deputy Commissioner Baramulla vide No DCB/ARA/LC/123-Sp/11/378 dated 02-12-2011 conveyed that the complainant's husband is missing from 23.08.1993. He has further intimated that the Superintendent of Police Sopore has reported that subject was not involved in any anti-national activities. The Army authorities have reported that subject was lifted by BSF Party 16 years back and no FIR has been lodged at police station by family members, however, the case be considered for ex gratia relief as the individual had not been found involved in any subversive activities.”
“As per the reports of CID organization missing person along with other person namely Ghulam Hassan Dar were arrested by security forces on 23.08.1993 suspecting as militants but after questioning were released. The subject (missing person) went missing since then and the other person returned to his home. The joining of militancy or exfilitration to POK/PAK cannot be ruled out,” reads the government reply in connection with the case.
Stated government while rejecting the recommendations of the SHRC had further stated that “In this regard, no report stands lodged by his NOKs since his missing. However, nothing adverse has been reported against the subject as well as her missing husband and other family members. Thus the Committee observed that the recommendations of Commission cannot be accepted.”
