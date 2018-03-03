Govt treats political prisoners inhumanly: Hurriyat (M)

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
The APHC (M) Friday while expressing concern over the plight of Kashmiri political prisoners lodged in different jails in and outside the Kashmir valley said on pretext of security measures the treatment meted out to Kashmiri detainees is totally uncivilized and inhuman.
Terming the decision of shifting of prisoners lodged in Central Jail Srinagar outside the valley as unjustified and unnecessary step, the APHC (M) said that “in wake of escape of a prisoner from the police custody, the government and its forces are venting their anger and frustration on the innocent inmates, and the orders of Indian court with regard to prisoners are completely disregarded as prisoners are going through immense problems”.
The APHC (M) said the “inmates facing life imprisonment including Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, Muhammad Ayub Dar, Muhammad Ayub Mir, Abdul Hamid Teli, Tariq Ahmad Dar, Rayees Ahmad, Showkat Ahmad Hakeem, Adil Ahmad Zargar, Momin Ahmad, Muhammad Ishaq Paal, Imran Nabi Wani, Mehraj ud Din, Danish Malik, Feroz Ahmad, Mufti Abdul Ahad, Amir Ahmad Wagay and others have been shifted to Jammu jails which exhibits the vindictive approach of the ruling regime”.
“To protest against the shifting of political prisoners outside valley, a rally was held outside Jama Masjid Srinagar in which besides Hurriyat leaders and activists hundreds of people condemned the government’s move to shift prisoners and termed it as a dictatorial approach by the state,” statement said.
Statement further condemned the ‘Hindu Ekta Manch’ for using eight years girl Asifa rape and murder incident as a tool for petty politicking and spreading communal hatred.
The APHC (M) said: “The way BJP is supporting these communal forces reflects their bad intentions, and giving it a political color is not only condemnable but also shameful.”
Statement said senior APHC (M) leaders Prof Abdul Gani Bhat, Muhammad Musadiq Adil and Khalil Muhammad Khail addressed a gathering at Jamia Masjid Tarzoo Sopore.
As per the statement the leaders while throwing light on present political situation in Kashmir said that “the resolution of Kashmir issue is a key to forge peace in South Asia.”
Statement quoting the hurriyat (M) leaders said the reason of the confrontation between India and Pakistan is lingering Kashmir issue, and “it is responsibility of both the countries to take tangible steps for the resolution of Kashmir issue.”
0 Comment(s)