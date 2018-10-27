Govt tramples socio-political, religious rights: Hurriyat (M)

SRINAGAR:
Hurriyat Confrence (M) denounced the imposition of undeclared curfew in various parts of south Kashmir and Srinagar—sealing of Jamia Masjid and barring congregational Friday prayers for the 16th Friday this year.
In a statement issued here, Hurriyat protested caging of it’s chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq at his Nigeen residence—alleging “these oppressive measures as the worst form of dictatorial approach on part of the J&K government.”
“Anti Kashmir regime doesn’t only trample the social and political rights of people, but also the religious rights as well. The Hurriyat said that if these anti-people policies continue to remain in place, people will be left with the no option other than to hit the streets in protest,” the spokesperson said.
Meanwhile Hurriyat (M) paid tributes to the eight militants killed in various gunfights across Kashmir over the past 24 hours—alleging that “the worst ever state terrorism in on a full display under which Kashmiri youth are selectively killed.”
“Everyday bloodbath in Kashmir is the direct outcome of the lingering Kashmir dispute and the Delhi’s stubborn and milutary approach,” it alleged.
Meanwhile, the Hurriyat (M) urged people to observe October 27 as the black day in the history of Kashmir. “On the same day lakhs of Indian troops landed on Kashmir soil to occupy the land.”