Govt to vigorously pursue contempt petitions in High Court

AgenciesJammu
In compliance to the directions of J&K High Court, Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam in a series of meetings over the past one month has issued explicit directions to the Administrative Secretaries to vigorously pursue contempt petitions pending before the High Court at its Srinagar and Jammu wings.
“You should devote personal attention and time in ensuring disposal of pending contempt petitions on urgent basis,” Chief Secretary directed Administrative Secretaries here on Thursday.
During the past three weekly meetings of the Administrative Secretaries chaired by the Chief Secretary, the issue of disposal of pending contempt petitions was extensively discussed.
The Chief Secretary has separately written to all Administrative Secretaries directing them to ensure disposal of the contempt petitions in the right earnest, so as to avoid passing of any adverse orders by the Court.
The departments have also been directed to seek consultation of the Learned Advocate General as per requirement.
[UNI]