Govt to vigorously pursue contempt petitions in HC

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 27:
In compliance to the directions of J&K High Court, Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam in a series of meetings over the past one month has issued explicit directions to the Administrative Secretaries to vigorously pursue contempt petitions pending before the High Court at its Srinagar and Jammu wings.
“You should devote personal attention and time in ensuring disposal of pending contempt petitions on urgent basis,” Chief Secretary directed Administrative Secretaries.
During the past three weekly meetings of the Administrative Secretaries chaired by the Chief Secretary, the issue of disposal of pending contempt petitions was extensively discussed.
He has separately written to all Administrative Secretaries directing them to ensure disposal of the contempt petitions in the right earnest, so as to avoid passing of any adverse orders by the Court. The departments have also been directed to seek consultation of the Learned Advocate General as per requirement.
Directions have also been issued to Administrative Secretary, Law asking him to review the contempt petitions with the Law Officers posted in various departments and devise a mechanism for their timely disposal.
It is essential to reiterate that the High Court has directed the State Government to review the contempt petitions pending before it otherwise the court has indicated that it would be constrained to summon the Administrative Secretaries.
However, on the directions of the Chief Secretary, the Administrative Departments have started according top priority to the disposal of pending contempt petitions.