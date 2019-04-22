Govt to verify hotels recommended for closure around Dal Lake

April 22, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

The government is planning to verify establishments including hotels which have been recommended for closure by the J&K State Pollution Control Board (JKPCB), officials said on Saturday.

The decision was taken in the meeting chaired by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and committee of experts.

A senior official at Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) told The Rising Kashmir that a Committee of the officers from Revenue Department, Tourism Department and LAWDA shall be constituted by Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar.

”They have to inspect the establishments which have been recommended for closure by the J&K State Pollution Control Board,” the official said.

He said during the meeting, it was also decided that the Committee shall verify whether the hotels inside the Dal Lake have been constructed legally or otherwise.

The Committee shall furnish its recommendations within two weeks of time, the official said adding that establishments were earlier too recommended but no action was taken against anyone.

Regional Director J&K State Pollution Control Board Dr. Syed Nadeem Hussain told The Rising Kashmir that there were around 20 establishments and hotels which were recommended for closure.

“Closure orders have already been issued by the department and hopefully action will be taken against these establishments by the district administration,” Hussain said.

He said all of the recommended establishments have some deficiencies and they are not following guidelines or legal formalities properly.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary told The Rising Kashmir that the survey is about all structures in Dal where previously 1663 structures were enlisted.

“Further structures are enlisted for re-verification as per COE parameters,” he said.