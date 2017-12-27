Govt to utilize service of global experts on Dal cleaning after HC directive

Insha LatiefSrinagar:
The Jammu and Kashmir High Court was Tuesday informed that the decision for procuring equipment for cleaning the Dal Lake has been taken by utilizing the service of globally recognized experts.
The Vice Chairman, Lakes and Water Development Authority (LAWDA) informed the court, who was also present.
The status report filed by Housing and Urban Development Department revealed that the proposal submitted by the VC, LAWDA for procurement of machinery equipment has been examined.
While examination, the proposal was placed before the high level committee for taking the decision of procurement of machinery but the committee has further decided to submit the entire issue for decision before the State Cabinet, said the report.
The division bench comprising Justice Ramalingum Sudhakar and Justice MK Hanjura said, “Let the decision with regard to procuring the machinery equipment be placed on record with further progress on next date of hearing.”
The court observed that the status report regarding the de-weeding of Dal Lake didn’t mention about the manner in which it is undertaken. It further asked authorities to again the status report before the next date.
The status report also stated that the process of studying of environmental impact assessment with regard to Western Foreshore road and 4-laning of boulevard road is in progress.
The court directed the concerned agencies to expedite the process of study.
On previous hearing, the authorities were asked to collect the sample of 56 water springs to show the effect of the retrieval of springs on lake.
The report said that the springs are adding fresh water to the lake and the quality of water is within permissible limit. However, the court observed that there is no mention of amount of Ammonical Nitrogen, Ortho Phosphate in the status report. The court directed authorities to file the same on next date.
Meanwhile, the court expressed its dissatisfaction over the approach of the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB). The SPCB was asked to collect the water samples for assessment of water quality.
The Regional Director, State Pollution Control Board had written a letter to VC LAWDA asking him to identify the sports from where the samples are to be collected.
The court said, “We express our dissatisfaction with the approach of the SPCB in complying with the court orders. Let the Regional Director file the affidavit explaining what directions they have taken with regard to analyze the areas which are already identified by LAWDA. And also ensure sampling of water from all the identified areas around the springs within a week time.”
VC, LAWDA further said that awareness campaign to keep the city water clean is done on regular basis. “But these days, the process was halted due to the bad weather,” he said.
