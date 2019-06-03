Govt to tie up with TCS, Amazon, Flipkart for Handicrafts marketing: Div Com

June 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today said that government is working to tie up with TATA Consultancy Services (TCS), Flipkart, Amazon and other such type of services so that famous Kashmir Handicrafts could reach to every corner of the world.

“There is a big chunk of population in downtown and requires equal attention in their upliftment. We have underlined this aspect fully and measures have been taken to improve the lot of people associated with handicraft. Government are working to protect carpet weaving, Papier-mâché, Walnut Wood Carving, Crewel Chain Stitch Embroidery, Khatamband, Namda, copperware and other centuries old world famous arts from counterfeiting,” he added.

He directed Handicraft and Handloom departments to prepare a complete report specifically Handicraft related, type of products, total artisans especially youth and women folk and submit it to the Divisional Commissioner’s office. He said the purpose of the report is to take necessary action so that financial, marketing and other support will be provided to all types of handicrafts of the Kashmir so that valley based craft will reach across the globe. This will give new dimension to the production of Kashmir handicrafts and would help in its marketability across the world.

While underlining the importance of preserving the heritage and age old handicraft designs, he said that new designs with heritage bearing should be introduced and products of day to day use manufactured to attract the present day consumer towards these items.

Khan reiterated that Government will take other steps to ensure the welfare of the artisans and also to protect dying handicraft like establishment of showrooms along the river Jhelum to attract national as well as international tourists through water transport.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal, Additional Commissioner Kashmir Tasaduq Hussain Mir, Director Handloom, Deputy Director Social Welfare, Assistant Commissioner (central) Qazi Irfan, Deputy Director Industries & Commerce, Handicraft Teachers and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.

Senior officers of the Department also accompanied the Director.