Govt to take another 2 years for mapping disaster risks

Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Oct 19:
The State government would take at least another two years to conduct disaster risk mapping for assessing the degree of risks in the State.
Suggested in the State Disaster Management Plan (SDMP) in 2012, the map was fundamental in understanding the degrees of risk and in State’s capacity building programme to effectively deal with disasters.
The government does not seem concerned about the slow pace of disaster risk mapping process, leaving the lives of people at risk.
In 2012, at least 12 international companies had sent proposals to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).
However, in 2018, after a gap of 6 years, of the 12 companies, Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTRF) has selected a Delhi-based ‘global consultancy company RMSI’.
The company is in the process of making an interim and preliminary report, and extending the process up to two-years.
Director Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management, Amir Ali said the disaster risk mapping is a long-term process and would take two-years to complete.
“JTRF has shortlisted RMSI, a company for the disaster risk mapping. Before two months, the company has started work. The company is preparing the interim report which will explain the basic plan for mapping. After that the company will make a comprehensive preliminary report," he said.
Ali said the study would take two more years.
“It is a two-year study but during the study, RMSI will have to submit an interim report,” he said.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, Dr Muralikrishnan, a Senior Consultant at RMSI said his company was shortlisted before two months.
“We have started the work on multi-hazard risk assessment. We have to look at the prevailing hazards in the State. To define the risk, we need to assess the possibility of damage that can occur, and the causalities, affected population and loss in terms of money,” he said.
Dr Muralikrishnan said it was a long-term process which includes major disasters like earthquake, floods and landslides in the State.
The disaster risk mapping in the State was considered a key requirement by the National Disaster Management Authority, which acknowledged a risk assessment as a “critical need in propagating a comprehensive prevention, mitigation and preparedness strategy”.
Over Rs 25.24 lakh was released for the capacity building programme particularly to deal with the disaster including the disaster risk map.
But the money was spent on buying vehicles for the Relief and Rehabilitation department in 2014-15.
The government had earlier floated the ‘Expression of Interest’ to complete the risk assessment within two years but the project is further extending to two more years.
It also lacks the data related to nature, location, intensity and possibility of major hazards leaving the population and assets at risk.