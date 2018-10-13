Govt to supply 5000 poultry birds to address shortage in Ladakh

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, OCTOBER 12:
Government today said that 5000 poultry birds would be supplied to Ladakh region to address the poultry shortage during the winters.
This was decided by Principal Secretary Animal, Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries and Transport Department Dr Asgar Samoon during a review of Ladakh supplies for winters.
Dr Samoon sought a detailed report on the supply for livestock in the region from the officers of Animal Husbandry department, Sheep Husbandry department, and Ladakh affairs.
The meeting was attended by Secretary Ladakh Affairs Reva Kumari, Managing Director, JKSRTC Dr Manmohan Singh, Director Animal Husbandry Department Kashmir, Director Sheep Husbandry Department Kashmir, RTO Kashmir and other officials.
The meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Kargil Vikas Kundal, Additional Deputy Commissioner Leh and other officials through video conferencing.
The Principal Secretary was informed that 45 trucks of cattle/ poultry feed have been sent to Leh and Kargil areas, besides four trucks of table eggs, a truck of medicine and related items by the Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department for Leh and Kargil.
Similarly, Sheep Husbandry department informed that it has supplied 5 trucks of medicine and instruments, 8 trucks of cattle feed, seven trucks of fire wood besides three trucks of other stock.
Dr Samoon said that with the supply few day-old chicks to Ladakh and then rearing them in incubators will help in lessening the shortage of chicken in Ladakh region.
He directed the officers to help the chicken rearers with medicines and advise them how to rear chicks in cold conditions.
Managing Director SRTC was also directed by Dr Samoon to deploy additional buses for internal routes of Drass and Zanskar.
In follow up the Ladakh tour, Later Dr Samoon also held a review meeting of projects of Sheep and Animal husbandry departments and sought action taken report from officials.
Dr Samoon stressed on the re-starting the Ugling milk pasteurization project with 2000 liters capacity per hour and said that it would boost dairy sector of the district with the establishment of new milk cooperatives and by providing organized milk marketing support.
He directed for taking up the issue with planning and Finance department for early starting of the important plant.
He also stressed on popularizing the Yak cheese after his inauguration of cheese maturation room during his Ladakh tour besides called for giving hands on training on cheese making to the farmers.