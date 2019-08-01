Govt to start mass sterilization of dogs in Srinagar: Samoon

August 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The sterilisation of dogs under the aegis of Animal Birth Control Program will go up from 10 to 100 dogs per day within two months in Srinagar city.

Principal Secretary Animal, Sheep and Fisheries department Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon during a visit to the Tengpora facility directed starting the program at massive level within two months.

Dr Samoon said that the sterilization program will lead to a progressive decline in the stray dog population so eventually it will lead to decrease in dog bite cases.

He also instructed Director Health Services Kashmir to keep post bite Anti Rabies Vaccine available at all dispensaries so that immediate necessary measures are taken in case of dog bites.

He was accompanied by Director Animal Husbandry Kashmir Purnima Mittal, Joint Commissioner works SMC, Health Officer SMC, Mobile Veterinary Officer SMC and other officers.

Dr Samoon also visited Modern Abattoir being executed through JKPCC at a cost of Rs 24.52 crore.

While seeking completion of abattoir in three months, Dr Samoon stressed on the officers to submit timely utilization certificates (UCs) to the concerned authorities for smooth release of funds.

Highlighting the importance of modern slaughtering facility in Srinagar, Dr Samoon said its absence poses a serious health risk besides the waste produced after slaughtering of sheep, goat and poultry gives stray dogs a field day and increases their population.

He also directed the officers to speed up the establishment of livestock check posts at Nowgam bypass and Pantha Chowk to ensure entry of disease free and healthy livestock for public consumption.