August 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Govt to setup charging stations for electric buses in every district

Pollution, operational cost of SRTC vehicles to go down with the initiative, says Samoon

Government is going to erect robust electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the state for newly introduced fleet of electric buses of SRTC.
This was decided in a meeting chaired by Principal Secretary Transport Department Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon in a meeting here on Thursday.
The meeting was attended by MD SRTC Bilal Ahmed, Chief Engineer M&RE Hashmat Qazi, Director Finance Transport Mahesh Das. The meeting was also attended by representatives of oil companies.
The SRTC has already setup two charging stations in Jammu and Srinagar for its newly introduced fleet of 40 electric buses.
Highlighting the importance of electric vehicles, Dr Samoon said that pollution as well operational cost of SRTC vehicles will go down with the initiative.
He asked the officials to identify secure places for setting up charging stations in all districts.
Saying that electric vehicles is the future of the transport sector, Dr Samoon stressed on the need to up with EV charging stations across the state.
He also asked the Chief engineer to setup the requisite power infrastructure for these charging stations for their early completion.
An electric bus can cover a distance of 150 kms after being charged once and does not emit fumes thus helping reduce air pollution.
Dr Samoon also enquired about the route roaster of the night service buses recently started by the SRTC for Jammu, Delhi, Ladakh.
He also impressed on the officers to expedite the process of setting up Intelligent Transport Management System (ITMS) for tacking of SRTC vehicles.

