Govt to setup 100 veterinary polyclinics in JK: Dr Samoon

July 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Department of Animal Husbandry is going to establish 100 veterinary polyclinics in the first phase of an innovative initiative to strengthen the livestock infrastructure in the State.

The official spokesperson said the Principal Secretary, Animal, Sheep and Fisheries Department Dr Asghar Hassan Samoon Wednesday reviewed preparedness for the initiative during a meeting to take stock of the departmental developmental projects.

Director Animal Husbandry, Kashmir Purnima Mittal, Joint Directors, CAHOs of all districts, Joint Director Poultry Altaf Geelani, Vice President (SLBC)J&K Bank Fayaz Ahmed Bhat, and Deputy General Manager NABARD Qamar Javed were present in the meeting.

Director Animal Husbandry Department Jammu Dr Tahir Beigh, Joint Directors and CAHOs of Jammu districts participated in the meeting through video-conferencing.

Highlighting the importance of the infrastructural build-up of the Department across the State, Dr Samoon said that with the construction of polyclinics, veterinarians along with Para-vets will be available round-the-clock at these centres which will be equipped with modern laboratory facilities, medicines, vaccination and equipment.

The Principal Secretary also called for establishing training colleges at earliest for training of Para-vets and other staff in latest practices of veterinary sciences.

He also took a review of work for the establishment of mule breeding centres in Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

During the meeting, Dr Samoon reviewed implementation of centrally-sponsored Kissan Credit Card loan scheme extending benefits to livestock and fisheries sectors. He was informed by the officers that initiative has been well received by the people to meet their working capital needs besides providing them access to organized sector credit.

He said that the Government is exploring more ways for enhancing the quality and productivity of livestock rearers output.

He impressed upon the officers and bankers to chalk out a joint strategy to bring maximum people under the cover of the Scheme at an earliest.