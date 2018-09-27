Govt to set up rehab homes for homeless ill

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 26:
The State government Wednesday ordered setting up of two Rehabilitation Homes, one each at Srinagar and Jammu, for persons of all groups living with mental illnesses.
According to an order issued by the Secretary Social Welfare, Farooq Ahmad Lone, each such home shall have an intake capacity of 25 such inmates who have been cured, do not need further hospitalization, are homeless or not accepted by their families.
“The Rehabilitation Homes will be housed in rented accommodation preferably adjacent / in close vicinity of Psychiatric Diseases Hospital till the time land is identified for setting up of permanent homes by the government,” said the order adding that the physical infrastructure, human resources and other norms shall be strictly in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India.
It said the annual ceiling for running of homes shall be restricted to Rs 30 lakh per annum per home (Rs 60 lakh for two homes).
As per the order the human resources required shall be hired on outsourcing basis or by internal adjustment as would be feasible and no posts shall be created for the purpose.
“The homes, so established shall work under the administrative control and supervision of respective Directorates of Social Welfare, Kashmir and Jammu,” it said.
According to the order the decision to establish Rehabilitation Homes has been taken in pursuance to the directions of Supreme Court in the case WP (Civil) titled Gaurav Kumar Bansal versus State of Uttar Pradesh and others and the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India.