Govt to scale up projection of Mughal Gardens as UNESCO-listed World Heritage site

Advisor Ganai discusses modalities; Directs Culture Deptt to push for more sites in UNESCO tentative list
Jammu:
Governor’s administration on Friday decided to take-up with UNESCO the issue of designation of Mughal Gardens and Neolithic Site at Burza Hama as World Heritage sites.
In this regard, Advisor to the Governor, Mr. Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, today chaired a meeting of senior officers of the concerned departments to discuss and finalize the modalities for moving the proposal.
The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Shailendra Kumar, Commissioner/Secretary, Culture Department, Mohammad Saleem Shishgar and Director Archives, Archaeology and Museums, Muneer-ul-Islam.
The meeting discussed modalities for preparation of the dossier for submission to UNESCO and hiring of an expert through expression of interest (EoI) for preparation of the dossier. Ganai asked the Culture Department to float EoI for engaging a consultant to prepare the dossier and help in filing the nominations with UNESCO.
Mughal Gardens have retained a high degree of integrity and authenticity and are still thriving and amongst the most favoured site-seeing destinations in Kashmir.
The site of Burzahama is a unique comprehensive story-teller of life between 1500 BC to 1000 BC and provides a detailed insight into the way of life of the Neolithic people when they even had not invented technique of pottery manufacturing.
Considering the immense historical significance of these sites, their inscription on the UNESCO List of World Heritage Sites will bring in much-needed international attention and appreciation to the gardens and Neolithic site. It will also increase the footfall of foreign tourists, researchers, students and prove to be an economic driver besides preservation.
The Advisor directed Commissioner/ Secretary Culture Department and Director Archives, Archeology & Museums to survey and bring more unique, heritage assets/ properties of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh in the shape of monuments/ structures within the tentative list, focusing on theme-based approach.