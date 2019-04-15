About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 15, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Govt to ‘relocate’ paramilitary forces from inside Dal Lake

LAWDA to share details of occupied structures with IGP Kashmir, IG CRPF

Government is planning to ‘relocate’ the structures of paramilitary forces from inside the Dal Lake who have occupied several structures in the lake, officials said.
According to a senior official at Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan chaired a committee of experts. During the meeting, it was decided to relocate the structures occupied by government forces inside the lake.
The official said it was part of the agenda for the meeting with the Divisional Commissioner titled ‘relocation of security forces presently occupying such structures within the Dal Lake which contributes to the pollution of the lake.”
“It was decided that the Vice Chairman, LAWDA will share the details of such structures in which security forces are housed with the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir and Inspector General, CRPF,” the official said.
During the meeting it was decided that Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Shahid Choudhary shall identify the alternate locations for the relocation of paramilitary forces on urgent basis.
Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar had directed the concerned departments to ensure compilation of the said data within two weeks.
“Remote Sensing and Forest departments are working on the project and the latest imagery of the Dal Lake will be verified by the Survey and Land Records wing of the Revenue Department,” the official said.
The data collected by the teams shall be reconciled with the data already available with LAWDA, so that the families already rehabilitated are not considered during finalization and freezing of the number of families.
Secretary LAWDA, Mohammad Syed Khan said the relocating of structures occupied by the security forces is under process. “We have to relocate the government forces from the Dal Lake and the process is underway,” Khan said.
DC Srinagar, Dr. Shahid Choudhary said they will collect the fresh data in the 60 hamlets including structures occupied by the government forces.
“All structures will be identified in the fresh survey including the families living in the hamlets in and around the Dal Lake,” he said.

 

Latest News

Pak releases another 100 Indian fishermen as goodwill gesture

Pak releases another 100 Indian fishermen as goodwill gesture

Apr 14 | Press Trust of India
Army Major who fell into gorge succumbs

Army Major who fell into gorge succumbs

Apr 14 | Agencies
Hundreds evacuated in Frankfurt so WWII bomb can be defused

Hundreds evacuated in Frankfurt so WWII bomb can be defused

Apr 14 | Press Trust of India
Structured Indo-Pak engagement key to build edifice of durable peace: ...

Structured Indo-Pak engagement key to build edifice of durable peace: ...

Apr 14 | Press Trust of India
Artificial atoms created for quantum computing

Artificial atoms created for quantum computing

Apr 14 | Press Trust of India
Over 120 killed, nearly 600 wounded in Libya fighting: WHO

Over 120 killed, nearly 600 wounded in Libya fighting: WHO

Apr 14 | PTI/AFP
Capt Amarinder slams Modi for politicising Jallianwala Bagh

Capt Amarinder slams Modi for politicising Jallianwala Bagh

Apr 14 | Agencies
Pak forms team to probe Hazarganj attack as Hazaras continue sit-in fo ...

Pak forms team to probe Hazarganj attack as Hazaras continue sit-in fo ...

Apr 14 | Press Trust of India
Shri Ram College of Commerce to design curriculum of Jammu University

Shri Ram College of Commerce to design curriculum of Jammu University

Apr 14 | Press Trust of India
NIA arrests 5th ‘accused’ in Lethpora CRPF camp attack

NIA arrests 5th ‘accused’ in Lethpora CRPF camp attack

Apr 14 | RK Online Desk
Saudis, UAE express support for Sudan military council

Saudis, UAE express support for Sudan military council

Apr 14 | PTI/AP
Probe ordered into fire incident at Khan Kah-e-Faiz Fanah Tral

Probe ordered into fire incident at Khan Kah-e-Faiz Fanah Tral

Apr 14 | Javid Sofi
Kishtwar Killing: Police identifies the shooter, releases picture

Kishtwar Killing: Police identifies the shooter, releases picture

Apr 14 | Agencies
Army officer injured after falling into gorge in Kupwara

Army officer injured after falling into gorge in Kupwara

Apr 14 | Agencies
J&K fire & emergency services bats for setting up dog squad to search ...

J&K fire & emergency services bats for setting up dog squad to search ...

Apr 14 | Agencies
BJP with its noxious agenda of banishing Muslims wants to divide India ...

BJP with its noxious agenda of banishing Muslims wants to divide India ...

Apr 14 | Press Trust of India
Militant hideout busted in Pulwama: Police

Militant hideout busted in Pulwama: Police

Apr 14 | RK Online Desk
Three drug peddlers arrested in Srinagar

Three drug peddlers arrested in Srinagar

Apr 14 | RK Online Desk
Won

Won't let Abdullahs, Muftis divide India: PM Modi

Apr 14 | Press Trust of India
Iran flood death toll rises to 76

Iran flood death toll rises to 76

Apr 14 | AFP/PTI

'Multiple' victims in Australia shooting: Police

Apr 14 | AFP/Press Trust of India
IS claims responsibility of Quetta attack in Pakistan

IS claims responsibility of Quetta attack in Pakistan

Apr 14 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 15, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Govt to ‘relocate’ paramilitary forces from inside Dal Lake

LAWDA to share details of occupied structures with IGP Kashmir, IG CRPF

              

Government is planning to ‘relocate’ the structures of paramilitary forces from inside the Dal Lake who have occupied several structures in the lake, officials said.
According to a senior official at Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan chaired a committee of experts. During the meeting, it was decided to relocate the structures occupied by government forces inside the lake.
The official said it was part of the agenda for the meeting with the Divisional Commissioner titled ‘relocation of security forces presently occupying such structures within the Dal Lake which contributes to the pollution of the lake.”
“It was decided that the Vice Chairman, LAWDA will share the details of such structures in which security forces are housed with the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir and Inspector General, CRPF,” the official said.
During the meeting it was decided that Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Shahid Choudhary shall identify the alternate locations for the relocation of paramilitary forces on urgent basis.
Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar had directed the concerned departments to ensure compilation of the said data within two weeks.
“Remote Sensing and Forest departments are working on the project and the latest imagery of the Dal Lake will be verified by the Survey and Land Records wing of the Revenue Department,” the official said.
The data collected by the teams shall be reconciled with the data already available with LAWDA, so that the families already rehabilitated are not considered during finalization and freezing of the number of families.
Secretary LAWDA, Mohammad Syed Khan said the relocating of structures occupied by the security forces is under process. “We have to relocate the government forces from the Dal Lake and the process is underway,” Khan said.
DC Srinagar, Dr. Shahid Choudhary said they will collect the fresh data in the 60 hamlets including structures occupied by the government forces.
“All structures will be identified in the fresh survey including the families living in the hamlets in and around the Dal Lake,” he said.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;