Govt to ‘relocate’ paramilitary forces from inside Dal Lake

April 15, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

LAWDA to share details of occupied structures with IGP Kashmir, IG CRPF

Government is planning to ‘relocate’ the structures of paramilitary forces from inside the Dal Lake who have occupied several structures in the lake, officials said.

According to a senior official at Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan chaired a committee of experts. During the meeting, it was decided to relocate the structures occupied by government forces inside the lake.

The official said it was part of the agenda for the meeting with the Divisional Commissioner titled ‘relocation of security forces presently occupying such structures within the Dal Lake which contributes to the pollution of the lake.”

“It was decided that the Vice Chairman, LAWDA will share the details of such structures in which security forces are housed with the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir and Inspector General, CRPF,” the official said.

During the meeting it was decided that Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Shahid Choudhary shall identify the alternate locations for the relocation of paramilitary forces on urgent basis.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar had directed the concerned departments to ensure compilation of the said data within two weeks.

“Remote Sensing and Forest departments are working on the project and the latest imagery of the Dal Lake will be verified by the Survey and Land Records wing of the Revenue Department,” the official said.

The data collected by the teams shall be reconciled with the data already available with LAWDA, so that the families already rehabilitated are not considered during finalization and freezing of the number of families.

Secretary LAWDA, Mohammad Syed Khan said the relocating of structures occupied by the security forces is under process. “We have to relocate the government forces from the Dal Lake and the process is underway,” Khan said.

DC Srinagar, Dr. Shahid Choudhary said they will collect the fresh data in the 60 hamlets including structures occupied by the government forces.

“All structures will be identified in the fresh survey including the families living in the hamlets in and around the Dal Lake,” he said.