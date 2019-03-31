Govt to release pending payment of protesting contractors from Monday

March 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The government on Saturday said that the pending payment of contractors in Kashmir will be released from April 01.

Talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS), Commissioner Secretary PWD (R&B), Khurshid Ahmad Shah said that the issues there have been resolved and the pending payment of the contractors will be released from April 01.

Notably, the contractors are on strike from last couple of days and are demanding immediate release of their payment.

The contractors had said that payment of the works done after 2014 floods have not been released so far, therefore compelling the contractors to go on strike.

“We will continue to protest till our demands are not met,” the contractors had said. (KNS)