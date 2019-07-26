Govt to promote JK as safe tourist destination: Navin Chaudhary

July 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Principal Secretary, Tourism, Navin Kumar Choudhary Friday called for practicing modern marketing strategies to portray tourism potential of the State in the international market. besides using social media effectively as a promotional tool to attract more tourists to the State.



In an interactive session with representatives of various tourism associations, Choudhary

also stressed on cooperation among the associations related to tourism sector in order to promote Jammu and Kashmir as an ideal and safe tourist destination.



He said the Department has finalized promotional programme for next six months, which will be primarily done through outdoor marketing campaigns including promotions through billboards at major cities of the country, inside airports, transit ads on metros and railway and advertisement in airline magazines.