Govt to probe unauthorized works allotments

June 18, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

The State government will initiate a probe into the works which were allotted without proper financial allocation resulting in the liability of around Rs 1,000 crore to contractors.

Sources said the probe was likely to be ordered into the works started without any financial allocations since 2010. The majority of such works were started during the three-year tenure of the Peoples Democratic Party-Bharatiya Janata Party government.

Sources said “undue liabilities” had been created as the previous government spent money on development projects for which no funds were allocated.

The sources said “political pressure” on officers had led to many projects being allocated during the previous governments which, however, could not be completed as there was no money for them.

The Governor’s administration has already restarted work on near 1000 projects, which were languishing, with funds being routed through the Jammu Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation.

These languishing projects, started by previous governments, had a paucity of funds.

Sources said the liability has been accumulated since 2014 with payments for “repair of roads” carried out in 2014 also pending.

“Many of these works were started without any requisite allocation of funds and if the responsibility is to be fixed then a probe is necessary,” a senior officer, wishing anonymity, said.

He said in Jammu Kashmir Project Construction Company, which is under the scanner already, major works were allotted without bids and fund allocation.

However, he said, these projects were spread across departments with Governor being apprised of the mess caused by the previous government.

“The Governor has been briefed by the Chief Secretary and his Advisors about the misuse of authority by BJP-PDP ministers. A probe is likely to be ordered to fix the responsibility,” the officer said.

The sources said the Raj Bhawan was taking feedback on the issue from the financial experts and that a decision would be taken in the coming days.

They said the Raj Bhawan was likely to constitute a committee to look into the matter.

The Roads and Buildings department contractors were recently protesting against the government asking them to clear the pending liabilities which the government owes them.