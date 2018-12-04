Govt to probe JKPCC functioning

Yawar HussainSrinagar, Dec 03:
The Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Company (JKPCC) has run into rough weather after awarding 70-odd contracts without following the laid-down tendering process.
The government has now constituted a Fact Finding Committee to inquire into JKPCC, which, as per sources, has been awarding projects without tendering process with rates much higher than the rates quoted by the Public Works Department (PWD) for its own projects.
The JKPCC has also failed to complete 80 percent of its projects in the last two years within the stipulated deadline.
Last year, nearly 19 projects missed their deadline with some projects already having got extensions and cost escalations running into hundreds of crores of rupees.
A top official in the administration, wishing anonymity, said the successive governments in the State have been using JKPCC as a money-minting centre for their leaders, workers and other acquaintances.
“The projects are just given on work order without any tendering process to those who are from the ruling party or either those who can give a handful of money from their projects to the officials in the JKPCC,” the official said.
He said Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government allotted works to their own people with the tendering process not even followed in a single project.
In 2017, under the PDP-BJP government, majority of the work projects could not be allotted to a company as the in-fighting between the PDP and the BJP allied persons had taken over the JKPCC.
However, to clear the growing problems in the JKPCC, the government has now appointed the Fact-Finding Committee.
As per an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), the Fact Finding Committee (FFC) would investigate the manner of awarding contracts to contractors often on a “nomination basis without following transparent tendering procedures”.
“Diverting funds from one project to another leading to a large number of incomplete projects whose funds have been received but diverted elsewhere,” the GAD order states. “The FFC would also inquire into the irregularities in appointments at various levels, including that the appointment of the Managing Director.”
The order also states that the “inefficiency” in the functioning has led to “huge” time and cost overruns in projects.
As per the order, the FFC has to submit a report to the GAD within a month, stating also the reasons behind escalated estimates for construction being much higher than those of PWD.
The JKPCC is yet to complete many big-ticket projects including Medical College Anantnag; Medical College Baramulla; District Hospital Ganderbal; Government College of Engineering and Technology at Safapora, Ganderbal and Government College of Engineering and Technology at Kathua.