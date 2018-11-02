Govt to organize Sports, Youth Convention soon: Div Com

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 01:
The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today said that the Government will soon organize Sports and Youth convention.
In the said convention, a total of 600 outstanding young players and talented youth will participate at SKICC.
He directed all Deputy Commissioners including Leh and Kargil to prepare the contingent of young sports players who have represented in national as well as international.
District Sport officers will inform the achievements in sports and other youth activities of their respective districts.
Khan asked officers of SKICC to ensure that all arrangements are made properly. SMC will ensure that necessary cleanness and other arrangements are made in and around the complex for the event. SRTC will provide free transportation to the participants. Directorate of Health Services will place adequate medical facilities available at the venue.
Other arrangements which were discussed threadbare include arrangement of proper seating, deployment of Additional Gen-sets, Additional Water tankers, fire tenders, mobile toilets, sanitation in and around the venue, entry passes and other arrangements. The Traffic department was directed to identify space for parking of vehicles near the venues, three separate entries into the venue and ensure proper route plan during the event.
The Divisional Commissioner made Sub-Committee headed by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar and senior officers from Sports Council, SKICC, PDD, PHE, R&B, SMC, SRTC, Traffic and Police are its members. Deputy Commissioner Srinagar will also monitor the event till its completion. Joint Director Youth Services and Sports is the nodal officer of the convention.
The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir called for close coordination among the concerned Departments for the smooth and hassle-free conduct of the Sports and Youth Convention at SKICC.
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah, Joint Director Information Mohammad Ashraf Hakak, SSP Traffic Tahir Jeelani, Joint Director Youth Services and Sports, Joint Commissioner SMC, Deputy Director Health Services, Deputy Director SKICC, Senior Manager JK Sports Council, Assistant Commissioner, Superintending Engineers of PDD, PHE, R&B, and other concerned officers were present in the meeting whereas all Deputy Commissioner of the Valley including Leh and Kargil districts participated in the meeting through Video Conferencing.