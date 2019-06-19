Govt to open 18 AMRIT stores in JK

June 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Office of Controller Drug Tuesday informed that the government is planning to open 18 AMRIT (Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment) stores in all medical colleges' hospitals, SKIMS and prominent associated hospitals of the State.

The Memorandum of Understanding of these institutions in this regard was executed between respective Medical Superintendents and HLL Life Care Ltd today at Government Medical College, Srinagar which is the Nodal Agency for AMRIT Pharmacies.

HLL Life Care Ltd is going to start its operation within two months.

The purpose of the initiative is to provide quality and affordable medicines to the end users.

It was revealed that the AMRIT pharmacies, operating under the aegis of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, offer more than 5200 drugs, implants, surgical disposables and other consumables at average discounts upto 60% of maximum retail price.

In previous year, 118.52 lakh people in country availed its services and against MRP value of drugs.