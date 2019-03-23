Govt to make rainwater harvesting compulsory in Srinagar

March 23, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

World Water Day celebrated in Srinagar

Government is planning to make rainwater harvesting compulsory in Srinagar city, officials said on Friday.

Speaking during a seminar on ‘World Water Day’ at J&K State Centre for the Institution of Engineers (IEI) Srinagar, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said rainwater water harvesting could soon become compulsory in Srinagar.

Choudhary said water harvesting has been successful story in other parts of country and in Srinagar too we are planning to make rain harvesting compulsory for building permissions.

Speaking on the occasion, he said for conserving water; have start to start from the ground level. Most of the government schemes have failed because as government officials failed to generate trust among people.

“Our system is responsible for failures and not a single project can be completed until and unless people cooperate,” he said.

Earlier Chairman IEI, Er. Aamir Ali said for many of us, water is a commodity of daily use and we don't give a second thought, while wasting it.

He said in this modern era there are still many unfortunate souls living without this basic amenity of safe drinking water. Countries like Saudi Arabia face acute shortage of drinking water and have to desalinate sea-water to meet their daily requirements of making water suitable for human consumption.

“Even Some countries, with limited water supplies, including Singapore have to resort to reuse of sewage effluent for drinking water purposes,” Ali said.

He said in Kashmir unfortunately, we have contaminated majority of these water reserves with garbage, filth and fecal matter.

Ali said there is need for J&K Water Resources (Regulation and Management) Act, 2010, generating public awareness, installation of STPs, diversion of storm water drains and sewers, adopting rain water harvesting and ground water charging.

Founding Editor of Ziraat Times, Arjimand Hussain Talib said there is need preserving the existing water bodies in Kashmir.

“World is heading towards water crisis and if there will next world war it will fought on water resources,” Talib said.

Earlier paper on ‘Kashmir mai Aabi Zakha-ir Kay Bachaw Ki Tadbeer’, was presented by Er. Mohammad Ashraf Fazili and power point presentation on ‘An overview of water resources of J&K State’ was presented by Nodal Officer J&K State climate change, J&K Forest Department Mutaharra Abida Waheed.