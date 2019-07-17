Govt to launch Rotavirus vaccine in September

July 17, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

To counter diarrheal diseases among children, the state government will launch the rotavirus vaccine in September this year which will cover over two lakh and twenty thousand children annually.

Ahead of the launch, a state-level workshop was held for Kashmir division in Srinagar on Tuesday to sensitize the health officials about the launch and make preparations before August end.

At the workshop Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department, Atal Duloo said annually rotavirus kills approximately 4,53000 children under five years globally and is a major threat to children across South-East Asia.

“Every year, approximately 127000 children aged less than five years die of the disease in the SEA Region, around 98000 of whom are in India,” he said adding that rotavirus is highly contagious and there are no specific drugs to treat the disease.

The vaccine will be administered orally to the children at the age of 6 weeks, 10 weeks and 14 weeks, respectively and is likely to be launched in the month of September this year.

Director Family Welfare, MCH, and Immunization, Dr Arun Sharma, said the rotavirus vaccine will be launched like Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccination campaign.

“Training will be conducted in all districts and blocks. Every field level worker will be trained for the rotavirus vaccine before its launch in September to prevent and protect children,” he said.

State Immunization Officer, Dr Qazi Haroon said that there is a need for social mobilization, advocacy to make any campaign or new vaccine launch successful.

“J&K receives one lakh doses of rotavirus vaccines 50000 each for Jammu and Kashmir. We have adequate cold chain facility for storage of vaccines and we ready for its launch,” he said.

He said that the vaccine is used to protect children against rotavirus infections, which are the leading cause of severe diarrhea among them.

“We will target 222921 children annually between the age group of 0-1 year to protect them from diarrhea born diseases,” Haroon told Rising Kashmir.

“It will be launched in the first week of September. Most of the diarrheal diseases in Kashmir are because of rotavirus. We will put it in routine immunization free of cost to protect children,” he said.

Officials said that around 30000 workers would be trained to administer the oral vaccine in the state.



The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that rotavirus vaccine be included in national routine vaccinations programs, especially in areas where the disease is common.

The workshop was attended by senior officials of H&ME, Health and Family Welfare MCH and Immunization Department, HoDs and faculty members of GMC Srinagar associated Hospitals, CMOs, Deputy CMOs, DIOs, District Mass Media and Education Officers, Cold Chain Technician and other officials of the department.

Mission Director NHM, Bhupinder Kumar, Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Kunzes Dolma, Head Department of Paediatrics GMC Srinagar, Dr Muzaffar Jan, Head of Department Social and Preventive Medicine GMC Srinagar, Dr Mohammad Saleem Khan, Assistant Director Family Welfare MCH and Immunization, Kashmir Dr Masarat Jabeen, representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO) and Johnsnow India attended the workshop.

Meanwhile, the Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) has hailed the government for introducing rotavirus vaccine in routine universal immunization saying that the vaccine is safe.

“The vaccine is safe. Its introduction has resulted in the decline in rates of diarrhea-related hospitalization and death of children,” said Dr Suhail Naik, president DAK.

DAK requested the government to introduce Hepatitis A, Typhoid and MMRV vaccines to state immunization program saying that these infections are endemic in the state.







