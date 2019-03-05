Govt to launch inspection drive in hospitals, ensure SOPs are followed

H&ME asks CMO’s to constitute teams
H&ME asks CMO’s to constitute teams
Mansoor PeerSrinagar:
As tertiary care hospitals in Srinagar continue to receive “unnecessary” referrals, the Health and Medical Education (H&ME) department will inspect health facilities across the State to ensure Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)—were followed.
The move comes nearly a month after it issued SOPs, a month ago, following a roadside delivery case in Srinagar to regulate patient referrals and burden on tertiary care institutions in the State.
A senior official in H&ME department told The Rising Kashmir that they will conduct surprise inspections in the health care establishments to ensure the SOPs are followed.
“The Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) have been instructed to constitute 3-member teams to inspect in their districts to see the procedures are followed in letter and spirit,” he said.
The official said they are struggling to strengthen the primary health care at peripheries saying that SOPs will help to strengthen the hospital system and the audit thereof.
He also said they in the process of strengthening of district hospitals by way of starting Diplomate in National Board (DNB) courses to give medical education a further push.
“The DNB courses will be started in nine district hospitals. By this process, the five new upcoming medical colleges will be strengthened and the level of medical care will automatically get better,” he said.
The SOPs had been issued to provide required treatment facilities to patients who require treatment, not within the scope of services of the hospital and the referral is made thereof to another health facility.
As per the SOPs, the on-duty doctor shall decide referral to a tertiary care facility and shall sign referral slip, mention treatment status of and the reason for referral.
However, doctors in tertiary care hospitals complaint that SOPs are not being followed as they continue to receive patients who can be easily managed at peripheral hospitals.
“There is an impact after SOPs were issued but these are not followed everywhere. We still receive unnecessary referrals. I see cases where there is no medical attendant or ASHA worker with the patient,” said a doctor at LD hospital.
In the SOPs, the health department had designated heads of the hospitals/institutions at various levels across the state as nodal officers to discourage unnecessary referrals.
Similarly, the SMHS hospital also receives unnecessary referrals in bulk with doctors pitching for strict implementation of norms before referral.
“As per the norms issued earlier, when a patient is referred, a WhatsApp message should go to nodal officer of the concerned hospital from on duty-doctor to make necessary preparations but it is not being done,” said a senior doctor at SMHS.
After the Lal Ded hospital incident, H&ME had also asked the doctors to inscribe seal and signature on patient documents but norms are not being followed as per doctors.